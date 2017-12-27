BBC Sport - Larry Nance Jr's 'power slam' tops NBA plays of the week

Nance Jr 'power slam' tops NBA plays of the week

BBC Sport rounds up the best plays of the week from the NBA, including an impressive power dunk from LA Lakers star Larry Nance Jr during his team's 116-114 defeat to Golden State Warriors on December 18th.

WATCH MORE:What's it like playing in the NBA on Christmas Day?

Top videos

Video

Nance Jr 'power slam' tops NBA plays of the week

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Cook shines as England dominate day two

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Can Mourinho complain about lack of spending?

Video

'The touchdown catch of the year' - NFL plays of the week

Video

Perfect night for Liverpool - Klopp

Video

Man Utd deserved more than two miserable goals - Mourinho

Video

Path to Pyeongchang

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch the best of the NBA at Christmas

Video

‘Vettel was like Tyson biting Holyfield’s ear’

Video

It's a great feeling - Kane on record-breaking hat-trick

Video

Chelsea not as lucky this season - Conte

Video

What did Jason Bell & Osi Umenyiora get for Christmas?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Recreational skiers

Recreational Skiing and Snowboarding

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired