BBC Sport - Larry Nance Jr's 'power slam' tops NBA plays of the week
Nance Jr 'power slam' tops NBA plays of the week
- From the section Basketball
BBC Sport rounds up the best plays of the week from the NBA, including an impressive power dunk from LA Lakers star Larry Nance Jr during his team's 116-114 defeat to Golden State Warriors on December 18th.
WATCH MORE:What's it like playing in the NBA on Christmas Day?
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired