BBC Sport - Leicester Riders seal last-gasp BBL win over Newcastle
Riders seal last-gasp BBL win over Eagles
- From the section Basketball
Leicester Riders come from behind in the final minute to beat Newcastle Eagles 79-77 in the BBL.
The win puts Leicester narrowly top of the BBL Championship.
Andy Thomson scored the winning points for Leicester against his former team with just three seconds on the clock.
