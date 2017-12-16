BBC Sport - Leicester Riders seal last-gasp BBL win over Newcastle

Riders seal last-gasp BBL win over Eagles

Leicester Riders come from behind in the final minute to beat Newcastle Eagles 79-77 in the BBL.

The win puts Leicester narrowly top of the BBL Championship.

Andy Thomson scored the winning points for Leicester against his former team with just three seconds on the clock.

