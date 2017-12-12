BBC Sport - Last-second three-pointers and Kyrie Irving in NBA plays of the week
Last-second three-pointers and Kyrie Irving in NBA plays of the week
- From the section Basketball
A selection of the top ten plays from the last week in the NBA, including game-winning three-pointers for Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs and the skills of Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving.
Available to UK users only.
WATCH MORE: Earl Brown stars for Glasgow Rocks in BBL
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired