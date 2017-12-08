BBC Sport - Watch Earl Brown's solo effort in BBL plays of the week
Watch Brown's solo effort in BBL plays of the week
- From the section Basketball
BBC Sport rounds up the best plays of the week from the BBL, including Earl Brown's impressive solo basket for the Glasgow Rocks.
WATCH MORE: Hardaway's 'gymnastic acrobatics' in this week's best NBA action
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired