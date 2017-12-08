BBC Sport - Watch Earl Brown's solo effort in BBL plays of the week

Watch Brown's solo effort in BBL plays of the week

BBC Sport rounds up the best plays of the week from the BBL, including Earl Brown's impressive solo basket for the Glasgow Rocks.

WATCH MORE: Hardaway's 'gymnastic acrobatics' in this week's best NBA action

Top videos

Video

Watch Brown's solo effort in BBL plays of the week

Video

Manchester derby: Could City leave United behind?

Video

O'Sullivan beats Gould - five best shots

Video

'The top man' - Bruce on new assistant

Video

Coutinho not leaving in January - Klopp

Video

Crawley players will feel my wrath - Kewell

Video

Brilliant interception keeps Falcons' season alive

Video

Even Mourinho can't stop Man City - Osman's predictions

Video

O'Sullivan survives Akani scare - 5 best shots

Video

BBC Unsung Hero: Mike Blake wins Welsh title

  • From the section Wales
Audio

Ronaldo targets Ballon d’Or above club trophies – Honigstein

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired