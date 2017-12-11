BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer
Advent calendar: LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer
- From the section Basketball
Day eleven of BBC Sport's advent calendar, watch Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James score a "jaw-dropping" three-pointer in the last second to force overtime against the Washington Wizards, with his side going on to win 140-135.
WATCH MORE: Booker's buzzer beater & week's top plays
Available to UK users only.
Advent Calendar - Best moments of 2017
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired