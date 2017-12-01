BBC Sport - BBL plays of the week: Brandon Boggs's breakaway dunk

Watch Bogg's breakaway dunk in BBL plays of the week

BBC Sport rounds up the best plays of the week from the BBL, including two impressive slam dunk entries from Bristol Flyers' Brandon Boggs.

WATCH MORE: NBA plays of the week

