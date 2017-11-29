BBC Sport - NBA: LeBron James ejected from game for first time in his career

'He's outta here!' - LeBron James gets ejected

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is ejected for the first time in his 16-year NBA career after receiving two technical fouls for shouting at an official.

