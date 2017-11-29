Newcastle Eagles: BBL team begins stadium construction

Newcastle Eagles stadium plan
Newcastle Eagles stadium plan for their new venue which is currently under construction

Newcastle Eagles have begun construction of a new 2,800 capacity purpose-built community sports stadium in the city's Elswick district.

Eagles, who played at Newcastle Arena and the university's Sports Central, have never had their own facility.

It is hoped having their own venue can finally bring European basketball competition to the north east.

"To reach the point where we can begin work is incredibly exciting," managing director Paul Blake said.

"Of course it marks the beginning of a brand new era for Newcastle Eagles and Eagles Community Foundation and I know that everyone at the Eagles shares my keen sense of anticipation."

The venue will serve as a community sports centre for local clubs as well as the base for the club's Community Foundation.

