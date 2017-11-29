LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers forward ejected for first time in NBA career

LeBron James (centre) reacts after being ejected by ejected by referee Kane Fitzgerald

LeBron James was ejected from a game for the first time in his NBA career during a 108-97 win for his Cleveland Cavaliers against the Miami Heat.

James was shown the exit in the third quarter after arguing with referee Kane Fitzgerald at not being awarded a foul on a drive to the basket.

"I got fouled," said James. "I showed my frustration to the ref and he sent me to the locker room."

It is the first time James has been ejected in 1,082 regular-season games.

"I said what I had to say and I moved on but [Fitzgerald] decided I should get two [technical fouls]," added the 32-year-old.

"It is what it is. We got the win and that's the most important."

The four-time Most Valuable Player award winner scored 21 points with 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals before being ejected with one minute 59 seconds left in the third quarter - the Cavs were leading 93-70 at the time.

Last season's Finals runners-up have now won nine games in a row and sit third in the Eastern Conference with a 14-7 win-loss record.