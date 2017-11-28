BBC Sport - NBA best plays: Kanter, slammin' and jammin' in this week's best NBA action
'Kanter, slammin' and jammin' in this week's best NBA action
- From the section Basketball
A spectacular effort by Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks and a dramatic winning buzzer-beater for the Dallas Mavericks feature in this week's best NBA plays.
WATCH MORE: BBL plays of the week
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired