BBC Sport - BBL: Watch Josh Steel's impressive dunk in our plays of the week

Watch Steel's impressive dunk in BBL plays of the week

BBC Sport rounds up the best plays of the week from the BBL, including Josh Steel's impressive transition jam for Surrey Scorchers.

WATCH MORE: Brown's 'razzle dazzle' & other great NBA plays

Top videos

Video

Watch Steel's impressive dunk in BBL plays of the week

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: The best TMS moments as Australia fight back

  • From the section Cricket
Video

NFL serves up some great plays for Thanksgiving

Video

You laugh, you lose - Christiansen v Parris

Video

Highlights: Australia thrash Fiji to reach World Cup final

Video

Will an African nation win the World Cup before England (do again)?

  • From the section African
Video

Taking the plunge: The Ashes poolside proposal

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England suffer late semi-final defeat

  • From the section Hockey
Video

I learned trumpet while banned - Cantona

Video

Listen: Warner falls into England trap

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Steve Bower Meets Jamie Vardy

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Matavesi asked me to get Sonny Bill's socks'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired