BBC Sport - NBA: Stephen Curry features in this week's NBA best plays
Curry's 'big finish' & other great NBA plays
- From the section Basketball
BBC Sport rounds up the best plays of the week from the NBA, including a "big finish" off the backboard from Stephen Curry for the Golden State Warriors.
