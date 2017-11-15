Eurobasket 2019 qualifying: Great Britain beaten by Greece

Johannah Leedham-Warner (left) followed up her 22 points against Israel with 17 against Greece

Great Britain women lost their second Eurobasket qualifying tie, 61-59 to group top seeds Greece in Kozani.

In a game in which neither side shot well, GB could have forced overtime or even won, but ran out of time with just 2.5 seconds to shoot.

Johannah Leedham-Warner led the late GB charge with 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Temi Fagbenle, who paced their early scoring, added 16.

GB's next two qualifiers - away to Portugal and Israel - come in February.

GB were in the game all the way through, leading for most of the first quarter before Greece tied at 13-13 on the buzzer.

With both teams shooting poorly from distance, GB put the ball inside to Azania Stewart and Fagbenle, the latter responding with 12 first-half points as the visitors trailed 30-26 at the interval.

Although Greece had their first 10-point lead in the third quarter, they were still vulnerable when Leedham-Warner threatened to take over in the last six minutes of the game.

When Greece's last possession came to nothing, GB managed to get the ball into Leedham-Warner's hands in the four seconds available, but their top scorer failed to generate an open shot before the time elapsed.