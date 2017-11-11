Eurobasket 2019 qualifying: GB win overtime thriller against Israel
Johannah Leedham-Warner scored 22 points to lead Great Britain to a 90-87 overtime win against Israel in their first Eurobasket qualifying game.
GB only guaranteed overtime with 5.7 seconds left of regulation time, when Chantelle Handy hit a three-pointer.
Temi Fagbenle scored 19 points and Georgia Jones 14 as Great Britain edged the extra period with a late burst in a pulsating game in Manchester.
GB now travel to face group top seeds Greece in Wednesday's second qualifier.
Great Britain ended the third quarter 56-51 ahead but, it took a three from WNBA champion Fagbenle with 39 seconds remaining to level the game at 74-74 in the fourth.
Israel took a three-point lead with eight seconds remaining but Great Britain's response - the three from Handy two and a half seconds later - ensured the game went to overtime.
Captain Stef Collins described the win as "definitely in the top five, for sure," in her 100-plus caps after Great Britain came out on top in overtime.
"You couldn't have scripted it any better," she said.