Eurobasket 2019 qualifying: GB win overtime thriller against Israel

Johannah Leedham-Warner celebrates scoring with her GB team-mates

Johannah Leedham-Warner scored 22 points to lead Great Britain to a 90-87 overtime win against Israel in their first Eurobasket qualifying game.

GB only guaranteed overtime with 5.7 seconds left of regulation time, when Chantelle Handy hit a three-pointer.

Temi Fagbenle scored 19 points and Georgia Jones 14 as Great Britain edged the extra period with a late burst in a pulsating game in Manchester.

GB now travel to face group top seeds Greece in Wednesday's second qualifier.

Great Britain ended the third quarter 56-51 ahead but, it took a three from WNBA champion Fagbenle with 39 seconds remaining to level the game at 74-74 in the fourth.

Temi Fagbenle, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx, scored 19 of GB's points.

Israel took a three-point lead with eight seconds remaining but Great Britain's response - the three from Handy two and a half seconds later - ensured the game went to overtime.

Captain Stef Collins described the win as "definitely in the top five, for sure," in her 100-plus caps after Great Britain came out on top in overtime.

"You couldn't have scripted it any better," she said.