BBC Sport - NBA plays of the week: Kristaps Porzingis loses ball, blocks, then scores in top 10 plays

Porzingis' slam dunk after incredible recovery in NBA's best plays

Kristaps Porzingis' of the New York Knicks loses possession before recovering and denying Phoenix a basket, and then runs up court to score in the top 10 NBA plays of the week.

Porzingis' slam dunk after incredible recovery in NBA's best plays

