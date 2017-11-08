BBC Sport - NBA plays of the week: Kristaps Porzingis loses ball, blocks, then scores in top 10 plays
Porzingis' slam dunk after incredible recovery in NBA's best plays
- From the section Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis' of the New York Knicks loses possession before recovering and denying Phoenix a basket, and then runs up court to score in the top 10 NBA plays of the week.
