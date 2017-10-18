BBC Sport - Gordon Hayward: Boston Celtics players emotional after horror injury
Emotional reactions to horror Hayward injury
- From the section Basketball
Players from the Boston Celtics react emotionally to the horror injury suffered by Gordon Hayward who was making his debut after joining from the Utah Jazz.
READ MORE: Boston Celtics forward fractures ankle in heavy fall
