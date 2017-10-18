Nikola Mirotic: Chicago Bulls forward injured in 'physical altercation' with team-mate

Nikola Mirotic
Nikola Mirotic averaged 10.8 points over his first three seasons with Chicago

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic suffered multiple jaw fractures and concussion after a "physical altercation" with team-mate Bobby Portis at Tuesday's practice.

The Bulls says Spaniard Mirotic, 26, will be sidelined "indefinitely" and is likely to need surgery.

The team are now "evaluating disciplinary action".

Chicago's first game of the new NBA season is against Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Brighton

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired