Nikola Mirotic: Chicago Bulls forward injured in 'physical altercation' with team-mate

Nikola Mirotic averaged 10.8 points over his first three seasons with Chicago

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic suffered multiple jaw fractures and concussion after a "physical altercation" with team-mate Bobby Portis at Tuesday's practice.

The Bulls says Spaniard Mirotic, 26, will be sidelined "indefinitely" and is likely to need surgery.

The team are now "evaluating disciplinary action".

Chicago's first game of the new NBA season is against Toronto Raptors on Thursday.