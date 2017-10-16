Kevin Cadle: Basketball coach and NFL TV presenter dies at 62

Kevin Cadle
Cadle presented NFL coverage on TV for nearly 20 years

Former basketball coach and long-time Sky Sports NFL presenter Kevin Cadle has died at the age of 62.

New York-born Cadle won 27 major titles and eight Coach of the Year awards from 1984-97 with teams including Glasgow, Kingston, Guildford and London Towers.

He also had stints as coach of Scotland, England and Great Britain during the 1992 Olympic qualifiers.

"British Basketball has lost a true legend in Kevin Cadle," the British Basketball League said on Twitter.

In a 14-year career as a head basketball coach, Cadle recorded a British record 397 victories and his 80% win record remains the best in British Basketball League history.

Cadle joined the Sky Sports team as an NBA and NFL Europe presenter, before moving onto the NFL in 1998.

