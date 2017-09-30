BBC Sport - Greg Streete: Bristol Flyers captain reflects on retirement and applying to be a fireman

The BBL legend applying to be a fireman

Long-serving former Bristol Flyers captain Greg Streete reflects on his retirement from basketball.

As the new British Basketball League season begins, Streete tells BBC Points West he is applying to become a fireman.

Top videos

Video

The BBL legend applying to be a fireman

Video

Highlights: Bairstow hits record 141 in England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Sutcliffe try secures stunning win for Leeds Rhinos

Video

Rugby player misses game after lion bite

Video

Highlights: Hamilton 1-4 Rangers

Video

GB's Franklin wins gold at Canoe Slalom Worlds

Video

I was star-struck playing against Rooney - Clucas

Video

The powerlifting soldier who chose to have her leg amputated

Video

Brazil Under-16s score after 12 seconds

Video

Roy falls four short of century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pro14 highlights: Scarlets 36-27 Connacht

Video

Gale's dramatic drop-goal sends Castleford into Grand Final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired