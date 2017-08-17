International Basketball: BBC coverage times for GB v Greece

Dan Clark (right) hit 12 points against Greece in the game in Patras

BBC Sport is showing live coverage of the EuroBasket warm-up game between Great Britain and Greece at the Copper Box in London on Saturday 19 August.

Coverage will be on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The two teams faced off in Patras, Greece, earlier this month, with European title contenders Greece running out winners, 92-64.

Three members of that team will be missing at the Copper Box, however, offering GB a chance of revenge.

"I think it's going to be amazing - I'm from Stratford so I love playing there [at the Copper Box]," said GB guard Teddy Okereafor.

"This is the level we need to be playing at to make sure we're 100% ready for EuroBasket this year.

"We've got a couple of guys who are going to be playing for the first time in London so it's going to be exciting for them - I think the atmosphere's going to be great."

The game will be Britain's only home game before they compete at FIBA EuroBasket 2017, which starts at the beginning of September with a qualifying group in Istanbul, Turkey.

After they play Greece, coach Joe Prunty's team travel to a four-team tournament in Poland, their last warm-up games before EuroBasket starts.

Coverage times

(BST)

Saturday, 19 August

17:30-19:30 - BBC iPlayer

17:30-19:30 - BBC Sport website