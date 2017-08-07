Basketball: Great Britain secure victory in Eurobasket warm-up

Great Britain will face Belgium in their first Eurobasket 2017 game on 1 September

Great Britain made an assured start to their Eurobasket preparation programme by beating Ukraine 84-64 in the Patras International tournament opener.

In a strong display with contributions from all 13 players, GB started well and improved throughout the first three quarters to establish a winning lead.

Gabe Olaseni led their scorers with 16 points and Dan Clark and Teddy Okereafor added 11 each.

GB will face Greece in Tuesday's final after the hosts beat Romania.

The first match of a summer that will feature a minimum of 12 games - including at least five in the Eurobasket finals - featured some encouraging signs for GB coach Joe Prunty.

They took the first quarter 26-17 with the aid of two three-pointers each from Clark and Ben Mockford, but it was the crispness of their passing and the energy in their defensive hustle that extended the lead to 41-23 in the second period as they held their opponents scoreless for four and half minutes.

Ahead by 19 at the interval, GB kept up the defensive pressure virtually to the end of the game, allowing their opponents just 33 points in the second half.