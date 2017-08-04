Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors player hits 74 on pro golf debut

Crowds of Golden State Warriors fans followed Curry around the course at TPC Stonebrae near San Francisco

Basketball player Stephen Curry shot a four-over-par 74 as he made his debut in a professional golf tournament.

The Golden State Warrior, 29, was given a sponsor's invite to compete in the Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour.

His opening shot landed in a golf cart, and he bogeyed three of the first five holes in Hayward, California.

"If you'd told me I was going to shoot 74 going into the round, I'd take that all day, every day," said the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

Frank Lickliter, a two-time PGA Tour winner, is among the players below Curry on the leaderboard, which is headed by Nicholas Thompson on seven under par.

The Web.com Tour is one rung below the top-level PGA Tour

Curry's first shot in professional golf landed in the cup holder of a golf cart

