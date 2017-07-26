BBC Sport - Scottish Rocks land sponsorship deal to fund campaign to raise awareness
Rocks cash in on sponsorship deal
- From the section Basketball
Glasgow is a football city, but Scottish Rocks hope to follow Glasgow Warriors' success in growing support for rugby by a high-profile promotion campaign across the city. Plus they believe they can win the British Basketball League championship this season.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired