BBC Sport - Scottish Rocks land sponsorship deal to fund campaign to raise awareness

Rocks cash in on sponsorship deal

Glasgow is a football city, but Scottish Rocks hope to follow Glasgow Warriors' success in growing support for rugby by a high-profile promotion campaign across the city. Plus they believe they can win the British Basketball League championship this season.

Top videos

Video

Rocks cash in on sponsorship deal

Video

Peaty is swimming's poster boy - Adlington

Video

Peaty breaks world record twice in one day

Video

Mourinho: Clubs 'creating out-of-control market'

Video

Rudolph and Miller inspire Glamorgan win

Video

Hitchcox grabs 'gravity-defying' try

Video

What does it take to be a BMX racer?

Video

Man Utd youngsters too good for County Fermanagh

Audio

Our TMS

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

What do you do when you've won everything?

Video

Newcastle score nine against Chinese side

Video

Sixty years of TMS: The funniest moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Masse breaks 100m backstroke world record

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired