Gavin Love: Plymouth Raiders reappoint ex-player as head coach

Gavin Love has coached in Luxembourg, Germany and Denmark since his last spell at Plymouth Raiders

Plymouth Raiders have reappointed the club's all-time leading appearance maker Gavin Love as head coach.

The 39-year-old played 371 times for the British Basketball League side, and managed them for three years before being sacked in September 2013.

Love's return comes after Raiders were sold to businessmen Ross Mackenzie and Richard Mollard on Tuesday.

"This is such an exciting time for the Raiders and I'm looking forward to being part of it," Love said.

He takes over from Australian Johnny White who left the club in May, with a year left on his contract, after his coaching CV was queried.