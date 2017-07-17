Plymouth Raiders: Richard Mollard & Ross Mackenzie buy club from Bob Widdecombe

Richard Mollard (left) and Ross Mackenzie hope to bring the club closer to the fans

British Basketball League side Plymouth Raiders have been sold to businessmen Richard Mollard and Ross Mackenzie for an undisclosed sum.

The pair have taken over from Bob Widdecombe, who was owner for 10 years.

Raiders have missed out on the play-offs for the past four seasons, and head coach Johnny White left in May after his coaching CV was queried.

"We just want to see a successful team on court - we don't want the news to be about off-court issues," Mollard said.

"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster the last couple of years, but this is why Ross and I are putting the heads above the parapet, to actually do something about it."

The club hope to appoint a new head coach by the end of the month, with the new season starting on 30 September.

Both Mollard, whose father Keith helped found the team in 1983, and Mackenzie are former Raiders players.

"We're fans - we want to bring the club closer to the fans," the latter told BBC Spotlight.

"If we can do that and we can move the club forward and break some good news for the fans, then I think really our job in some respects will be well under way."