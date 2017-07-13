Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green says the 'best is yet to come'

Draymond Green (right) was named the NBA's defensive player of the year last season

Draymond Green has warned that basketball has "not yet seen the best" of the Golden State Warriors.

Green won his second NBA title as the Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 to regain the NBA Championship in June.

The Warriors can become the seventh franchise in NBA history to win back-to-back titles when the new season begins in October.

"I know we can and will get better," said Green, 27.

Green, the 2016-17 defensive player of the year, is part of a formidable Warriors team that includes Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Last season the Warriors won 16 of their 17 play-off matches as they cruised to their second title in three years.

Speaking to the BBC, Green added: "You have not seen the best of this team yet."

So far this summer, the Oklahoma Thunder have brought in Paul George from the Indiana Pacers, while Chris Paul has joined James Harden at the Houston Rockets.

But Green is not worried about what his rivals are doing, adding: "I still do not think there is anyone in the league that can beat us."

Asked whether the Warriors were so good they were boring, he replied: "I think we are exciting and it is exciting to play. What it is doing is forcing the other teams to get better and that is great for the NBA."