LaVar Ball interview: Lonzo Ball, LA Lakers, Steph Curry and the Kardashians

Lonzo Ball was the recent NBA Summer League's Most Valuable Player - averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds

Move aside Steph Curry because the NBA has a new king, if you were to believe his father.

The 2017-18 season starts on Tuesday and with it comes a new crop of players picked from the draft, one of whom is arguably the most hyped prospects in recent times.

Presenting Lonzo Ball - the second NBA draft pick of the summer who will play for his home side, the ever-popular but recently ailing LA Lakers.

From Chino Hills High School through to UCLA, the reputation of the 19-year-old point guard from Anaheim has been growing exponentially.

I don't call him a game changer, I call him a programme changer LaVar Ball on his son Lonzo

He won multiple awards in his one season of college basketball and now has the opportunity to prove to his legion of followers - including 2.5m on Instagram - and the critics that he can walk on the biggest stage of them all.

And there is one man who is his biggest cheerleader - his father LaVar Ball, who has arguably garnered as much media attention as his eldest son in recent months.

From provoking the ire of leading NBA figures including LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal to promoting $500 (£376) shoes; appearing as a wrestler in WWE to declaring his son is better than two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Curry.

We caught up with Ball Snr during the off-season to ask him about his hopes for Lonzo, the Lakers, his other basketball-playing sons LiAngelo and LaMelo, and his feuds.

Congratulations LaVar. Your son Lonzo is now playing for the Lakers - a dream come true surely?

It wasn't really a dream, it was a goal. We were committed from day one, and Lonzo had a natural talent. When he came out of the womb he was ready to get down.

Have you been given any advice by Magic Johnson since Lonzo became a Laker?

Former point guard Johnson is a Lakers great and the team's chief of basketball operations.

(left to right) Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball, Tina Ball, LaVar Ball and LiAngelo Ball are starring in their own Facebook series

He's just going to leave Lonzo. I told Magic I trust him with my son. He will lead him the way I led him. The Lakers know what they've got.

Has sport always been in the blood of the Ball family?

I was always good at sports. Basketball, football [LaVar played for the London Monarchs] and baseball. I never had passion for just one. The boys didn't take to other sports like they take to basketball though. My wife is the same. Lonzo's mother Tina has been recovering from a stroke.

Do people see you as a publicity seeker?

I've been like this all my life. Now you put more cameras and mics in my face and it gets bigger and bigger. I'm not going to change. This is just entertainment. People keep thinking I can't stay this live - I'm a livewire!

You claim your son Lonzo is better than Curry. Bold words aren't they?

They are bold words, but they are my bold words. I have my own opinion on things. I don't need anybody to tell me what to think. I know what I put in with my boys, that's why I said he was better than him. Whatever I think, I genuinely think.

LaVar Ball: "I have my own opinion on things. I don't need anybody to tell me what to think."

What does Curry think?

He hasn't responded - he's gotta worry about what he's gotta do. Some people don't like it and some people say, "yeah!"

What about the feud with Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid?

It started when Embiid tweeted a negative comment about Lonzo, and then the player was fined by the NBA for using foul language directed at LaVar in a subsequent Instagram post

Some of these guys are irrelevant. They can talk about anybody else and nobody cares, but as soon as you include the name "LaVar" then you got a little substance. That guy is hurt all the time - he should concentrate on getting on the court and being a better player and not worry about what LaVar Ball is doing and what his family is doing. I'm not feuding with no kid."

Your family is taking part in a reality show on Facebook - sounds a bit like the Kardashians

The show entitled Ball In The Family began in September

How about this... I'm focused on the sons and the brand. Now the only one you can compare us to is the Kardashians. They don't play no sports. They are all girls... I have boys.

What about the extra attention though?

My boys were ready for attention from day one. My boys have been good a long time. When they were babies they were good. We didn't have all the cameras, but the local people were treating them like superstars. You can't just become a superstar all of a sudden, you have to be a superstar from day one.

What about your other two sons - can they reach Lonzo's standard?

Yes. Anything less would be Un-Ballerized.

That's quite a bit of pressure?

LaVar Ball: "The next thing for Lonzo is to become the best player in the world."

I put it at a high level. They do the same things my other son does. I expect success - why wouldn't I? They're cut from the same cloth.

What about the Ball-branded $495 (£376)basketball shoes on sale? Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal criticised the pricing.

Of course he's questioning the price, because he never had his own thing where he could make his own price. What we put in the shoe, that's what we feel the shoes are worth. The shoe is symbolic and the symbol comes with a price.

Explain your recent appearance in WWE

LaVar, along with Lonzo and LaMelo, appeared on Monday Night Raw. He stripped off and challenged WWE superstar The Miz.

It's entertaining. Who wouldn't want to go out there and jump on the rings? It's fun to me. I'm half a century in age - but I'm in good shape.

A match-up with [wrestler] Hulk Hogan?

Laughs.

What hopes do you have for Lonzo? He's playing for a team some would class as a faded giant

The Lakers have won 16 NBA championships, however the last of those came in 2010. They last made the play-offs during the 2012-13 season.

What I hope for Lonzo is already established - him playing at the highest level. The next thing for Lonzo is to become the best player in the world. He ain't got nothing but time. Then my other two boys are going to chase him and be better than him. I hope all my boys end up on the Lakers. I guarantee they will win a lot of championships.

They will stay together forever.

LaVar Ball (here with rapper Ice Cube on the right): " I know what I'm about and I know what my boys are about. Some will be mad, some will be jealous and some will be joyful."

Is this Lakers for life?

That's what I'm saying, "Lakers for life".

What about if a good offer comes in from another team?

Usually when teams get good... after a couple of years the guys who are scoring the most or think they are doing the most are the ones that break away. My boys would never do that. They would just enjoy playing together and not care about the money. It would be the fun thing to do - go out every night and play with your brothers.

What about a prediction of how Lonzo will do this season?

He will be rookie of the year and the Lakers will make it to the play-offs. Everybody will be shocked because I told them so early. My boy is about to win it. Lonzo changes coaches and he wins. I don't call him a game changer, I call him a programme changer. Whatever programme he goes to, they're going to start winning.

That's how he's wired. He's built for this.

And finally, how would you like the public to see you?

The public can see me however they want. I'm true in myself and I don't care how they see me. I know what I'm about and I know what my boys are about. Some will be mad, some will be jealous and some will be joyful. It's OK, as long as I fly straight I'm good.