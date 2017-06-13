BBC Sport - NBA highlights: Golden State beat Cleveland to win Championship
Highlights: Golden State beat Cleveland to win NBA title
Watch highlights as Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to regain the NBA Championship with a 4-1 series win.
