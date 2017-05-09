Rob Paternostro: Coach says city should be proud of Leicester Riders

Rob Paternostro has been named BBL coach of the year on four occasions

Coach Rob Paternostro says everyone in the city should be proud of Leicester as they remain on course for a treble.

The Riders, who have already won the BBL league title and BBL Trophy reached the play-off final with a 162-126 aggregate semi-final win over London.

Paternostro told BBC Radio Leicester: "You don't win 35 games if you don't know how to win important games.

"It is an incredible team. I think Riders fans and Leicester fans should be really proud of this team."

Leicester will now face Newcastle - who they beat in the BBL Trophy final - in Sunday's BBL play-off final in the O2 Arena in London.

Paternostro, who was named as BBL coach of the year for the fourth time earlier this month, continued: "Not only is this side successful, but they play the game the right way and play for their team-mates.

"The BBL hasn't seen too many teams like his who are so unselfish. I am proud of these guys."