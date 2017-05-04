BBC Sport - British Basketball League: Best BBL plays from this week

Taylor's spinning basket in BBL plays of the week

Watch 10 of the best plays from this week's British Basketball League, featuring London Lions star Zaire Taylor and Bristol Flyers' Brandon Boggs.

WATCH MORE: "How did that go in?" Scorchers' amazing buzzer-beater

Watch live coverage of BBL play-off semi-final second leg, Worcester Wolves v Newcastle Eagles on Friday, 5 May from 19:30 BST on the BBC Sport website & mobile app

