Basketball's governing body Fiba changes headgear rules to allow hijab

Qatar pulled out of the 2014 Asian Games after being denied permission to wear the hijab

Basketball has changed its rules on headgear in a move that will allow players to wear the hijab during matches.

Previous rules had banned the practice, over what world governing body Fiba said was a safety issue.

The Qatar women's team withdrew from the 2014 Asian Games after being denied permission to wear the hijab - a head covering worn by many Muslim women.

On Thursday, new rules were ratified that will take effect from 1 October.

"The new rule comes as a result of the fact that traditional dress codes in some countries - which called for the head and/or entire body being covered - were incompatible with previous headgear rules," a Fiba statement read.

Fiba began a revision process of its headgear rule in September 2014, with exceptions being granted at national level as part of a two-year testing period.

Earlier that year, football's governing body Fifa officially authorised the wearing of head covers for religious reasons during matches.