Sterling Davis: Glasgow Rocks part company with head coach

Sterling Davis' Glasgow Rocks exit brings to an end his 11-year association with the club

Sterling Davis has left his position as Glasgow Rocks head coach by mutual consent, the club has announced.

Davis joined Rocks as a player in 2006, and was appointed player-coach a year later, retiring from playing in 2015.

The Texan, 39, led the Glasgow side to the British Basketball League Cup final in January, where they were beaten by Newcastle Eagles.

"I would like to sincerely thank Sterling for his service," said Duncan Smillie, Rocks co-owner.

"He has been a magnificent leader and ambassador during his time here. At all times he has been a consummate professional and gentlemen whom we owe much to.

"Sterling felt that a new leader with a new approach would benefit the club as it moves forward.

"I am sure I speak on behalf of everyone connected with the Rocks past and present when I wish Sterling and his family all the very best of luck in their future, he will always have a place in the hearts of all connected with Glasgow Rocks."