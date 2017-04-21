BBC Sport - BBL: Sheffield Sharks beat Worcester Wolves - five great baskets
Five great baskets as Sharks overcome Wolves
- From the section Basketball
Watch five of the best baskets from Sheffield Sharks' 83-70 win over Worcester Wolves in the British Basketball League.
