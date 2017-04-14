Leicester Riders retain British Basketball League Championship with Plymouth win

Leicester Riders retained the championship for the first time in their history

Leicester Riders won the British Basketball League Championship for the second successive season after a comfortable win over Plymouth Raiders.

Riders needed one win from five remaining games and, having been level after two quarters, pulled clear of play-off chasing Plymouth to win 99-69.

Head coach Rob Paternostro guided them to 26 wins from 29 games, adding the trophy to their BBL Cup win in March.

"We pulled out some close games this year - that's been important," he said.

Speaking after the third championship win in Riders' history, he added: "It feels great. We went in at half-time, we thought we had to get some stops, we came out third quarter and played good defence. Another great team effort.

"It has been a difficult week. Everyone had us pencilled in as champions but I wanted to get the job done tonight."

With the scores tied 44-44 at halfway, Riders scored 24 points to the visitors' seven in a key third quarter.

Paternostro's side overcame Plymouth to land the BBL Trophy in March - a result which sealed back-to-back successes in the knockout competition.

They will now look to win the BBL play-offs for a third time, having last won the end-of-season knockout in 2013.

Plymouth are still well placed to finish in the top eight and secure a play-off spot as they sit seventh.