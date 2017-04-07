BBC Sport - BBL: Five great baskets as Leicester Riders see off Sheffield Sharks
Five great baskets as Riders see off Sharks
- From the section Basketball
Watch five of the best baskets from Leicester Riders' 80-71 win over Sheffield Sharks in the British Basketball League, with the victory taking Rob Paternostro's side a step closer to retaining their BBL title.
