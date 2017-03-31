BBC Sport - BBL Cup: Five great shots as Glasgow Rocks beat Sheffield Sharks
Five great shots as Rocks beat Sharks
- From the section Basketball
Watch five of the best shots from Glasgow Rocks' 84-55 win over Sheffield Sharks in the British Basketball League, the victory ended a 5-year streak the Sharks had over the Rocks.
