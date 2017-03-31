BBC Sport - WBBL Cup: Five great shots as Sheffield Hatters beat Nottingham Wildcats
Five great shots as Hatters beat Wildcats
- From the section Basketball
Watch five of the best shots from Sheffield Hatters' 67-62 win over Nottingham Wildcats in the Women's British Basketball League.
