BBC Sport - British Basketball League: Best plays of the week

Ten great plays from this week's BBL

Watch 10 of the best plays from this week's British Basketball League, featuring Plymouth Raiders' Cory Dixon and Tayo Ogedengbe of Surrey Scorchers.

READ MORE: BBL on the BBC

Follow live coverage on the BBC Sport website and app plus Connected TVs from the WBBL as Sheffield Hatters take on Nottingham Wildcats and from the BBL as Sheffield Sharks face Glasgow Rocks.

