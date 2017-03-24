BBC Sport - BBL: Plymouth Raiders easily beat Bristol Flyers - five best shots

Raiders easily beat Flyers - five best shots

Watch five of the best shots as Plymouth Raiders comfortably beat Bristol Flyers 85-62 in the British Basketball League.

