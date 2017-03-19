BBC Sport - BBL Trophy final - Leicester Riders beat Plymouth Raiders

Leicester dominate BBL Trophy final - best baskets

Watch the best five plays as Leicester Riders retain the BBL Trophy with a 91-58 victory over the Plymouth Raiders in a one-sided final.

