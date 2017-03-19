BBC Sport - BBL Trophy final - Leicester Riders beat Plymouth Raiders
Leicester dominate BBL Trophy final - best baskets
- From the section Basketball
Watch the best five plays as Leicester Riders retain the BBL Trophy with a 91-58 victory over the Plymouth Raiders in a one-sided final.
WATCH MORE: Best plays as Sevenoaks Suns win WBBL Trophy
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired