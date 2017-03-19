BBC Sport - WBBL Trophy final: Sevenoaks Suns beat Leicester Riders - best plays
Best plays: Sevenoaks Suns win WBBL Trophy final
- From the section Basketball
Watch the best 10 baskets as the Sevenoaks Suns win their first WBBL title by beating Leicester Riders 82-67 in the Trophy final.
WATCH MORE: LeBron James stars in NBA Plays of the Week
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired