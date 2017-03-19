BBL Trophy final: Plymouth Raiders 58-91 Leicester Riders

Media playback is not supported on this device Best 5: Leicester dominate BBL Trophy final

Leicester Riders retained the BBL Trophy with a 91-58 victory over the Plymouth Raiders in a one-sided final.

Taylor King was named Most Valuable Player for his 20 points, and Pierre Hampton added 16 points in the biggest winning margin in Trophy final history.

Guard Daryl Corletto led Plymouth's scoring with 16 points.

Leicester went 20 points ahead in the first quarter and Plymouth never came within 12 points after that as they trailed 47-26 at half-time.

After disappointment for their women counterparts in the earlier WBBL Trophy final against Sevenoaks, the Riders never looked in trouble.

Plymouth missed 15 of the 18 shots they took in the first quarter and trailed 27-7 after 10 minutes. King hit 13 points for Leicester in that quarter.

They made a brighter start to the second quarter, but Leicester, guided by Conner Washington and GB veteran Drew Sullivan, closed out that quarter 14-5 to take a healthy lead into the interval.

Leicester, who have played in four of the past five Trophy finals, did little after the break to suggest they were in a generous mood.

They were 30 points ahead in the middle of the third quarter and the game was such a foregone conclusion that King's MVP award was decided by the adjudicators midway through the fourth quarter.

Leicester coach Rob Paternostro: "I could see it in the guys' eyes - they were eager to play after two weeks off.

"You saw that in the way we came out. We set the tone early with some great play on both ends of the floor. This is a group of guys that don't complain about [how many] minutes or shots they're getting, they just want to win."

Plymouth guard Daryl Corletto: "Congratulations to Leicester - they really did their homework and it showed - quality team, the benchmark of the BBL.

"They came out stuck to their rules, played hard, and deserved the win. We played hard too, but we just didn't shoot the ball well."