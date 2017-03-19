WBBL Trophy final: Leicester Riders 67-82 Sevenoaks Suns

Media playback is not supported on this device Best 10: Sevenoaks Suns' WBBL Trophy Final win

Sevenoaks Suns won their first WBBL title when they beat the Leicester Riders 82-67 in the Trophy final.

Cat Carr hit 24 points to lead Sevenoaks while Anne Pedersen and Gabi Nikitinaite added 21 and 13 points respectively for the Suns.

Riders held an early lead but struggled to stay in touch once the Suns established a 10-point lead in the third quarter.

Erika Livermore was Leicester's top scorer with 19 points.

"It was a great win for us, we deserved it," Pedersen, named MVP for the final, told BBC Sport.

"We came out a bit slow, but we got into our rhythm and started to play our game. Once we got going, I thought we played very well."

Leicester Riders coach Matt Harber said: "The game played out perfectly for them. We turned the ball over 25 times and they're a very dangerous team in transition."