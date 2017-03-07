BBC Sport - NBA Plays of the Week: Kyrie Irving's sensational solo dribble

NBA Plays of the Week: Irving's sensational dribble

Watch 10 of the best plays from the past week in the NBA including Kyrie Irving's sensational solo dribble for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Atlanta Hawks.

WATCH MORE: Wow! Oklahoma's incredible 70-foot wonder shot

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

NBA Plays of the Week: Irving's sensational dribble

Video

Conceded? Why not score straight from kick-off?

Video

Sanchez row reports 'completely false' - Wenger

Audio

Hungry Like The Fox

Video

Stag dos & ref chaos: Premier League's weird weekend

Video

London Stadium is 'perfect' for Chelsea

Video

England women relishing Germany clash

Video

Muir storms to second European gold

Video

Bilic frustrated to give away 'cheap' goals

Video

Oskan-Clarke denied in photo-finish thriller

Video

It's a pity not to keep clean sheet - Conte

Video

Philip sets British record in 60m victory

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Get into golf

Beginner Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired