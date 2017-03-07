BBC Sport - NBA Plays of the Week: Kyrie Irving's sensational solo dribble
NBA Plays of the Week: Irving's sensational dribble
- From the section Basketball
Watch 10 of the best plays from the past week in the NBA including Kyrie Irving's sensational solo dribble for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Atlanta Hawks.
WATCH MORE: Wow! Oklahoma's incredible 70-foot wonder shot
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired