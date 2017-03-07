Cleveland Cavaliers: Andrew Bogut breaks his leg 58 seconds into debut

Bogut had rushed out wide to defend when he collided with Miami Heat's Okaro White

Australian centre Andrew Bogut's debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers lasted just 58 seconds before he broke his leg.

The 32-year-old only joined the NBA champions on Thursday, and his first appearance had been delayed over visa issues.

But he could now miss the rest of the season, after scans revealed he fractured his left tibia in a clash with the Miami Heat's Okaro White.

"It's very deflating," Cleveland forward LeBron James said.

"As soon as the collision happened, I heard a break. When I went over to him and he said it, I already knew, I heard it crack," he added after the Cavaliers' 106-98 defeat.

"How would you think his spirit's like? He played 58 seconds.

"To have an injury like that take you out for the rest of the season, really there's not much you can say."