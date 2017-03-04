BBC Sport - Wow! Oklahoma's Gibson makes incredible 70-foot buzzer-beating shot
Wow! Oklahoma's incredible 70-foot wonder shot
- From the section Basketball
Oklahoma City Thunder's Taj Gibson gives his team the half-time lead with an incredible 70-foot buzzer-beater, despite Gibson's wonder basket the Thunder ended up losing the game to the Portland Trail Blazers 109-114 on Thursday evening.
