BBC Sport - Bristol Flyers Brandon Boggs scores late winner against London Lions

Boggs' buzzer beater gives Bristol dramatic win

American forward Brandon Boggs scores a last minute winner for Bristol Flyers as they beat London Lions 73-72 in the British Basketball League.

WATCH: Raiders progress to BBL Trophy final - 5 great plays

You can watch Cheshire Pheonix vs Leeds Force on the BBC Sport website and app live from 19:30 GMT on Friday 3 March.

