BBC Sport - Bristol Flyers Brandon Boggs scores late winner against London Lions
Boggs' buzzer beater gives Bristol dramatic win
- From the section Basketball
American forward Brandon Boggs scores a last minute winner for Bristol Flyers as they beat London Lions 73-72 in the British Basketball League.
WATCH: Raiders progress to BBL Trophy final - 5 great plays
You can watch Cheshire Pheonix vs Leeds Force on the BBC Sport website and app live from 19:30 GMT on Friday 3 March.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired