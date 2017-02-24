BBC Sport - Plymouth Raiders progress to BBL Trophy final - 5 great plays

Raiders progress to BBL Trophy final - 5 great plays

Worcester Wolves beat Plymouth Raiders 90-83 in the BBL Trophy semi-final second leg, but the Raiders go through after winning 179-168 on aggregate.

The Raiders will now be in the final on 19 March against either Leicester Riders or Cheshire Phoenix.

