BBC Sport - BBL plays of the week, including Newcastle Eagles' Rahmon Fletcher

British basketball's best plays of the week

Watch 10 of the best plays from this week's British Basketball League action.

The BBL will be back in action on the BBC on Friday 24 February, as Worcester Wolves take on Plymouth Raiders, tip off at 19:30 GMT. Click here for live coverage.

Available to UK users only.

