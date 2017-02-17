BBC Sport - British Basketball: Surrey Scorchers beat Plymouth Raiders - 5 great plays

Watch five great plays as Surrey Scorchers beat Plymouth Raiders in an entertaining match that ended 99-75 at the Surrey Sports Park.

