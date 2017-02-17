BBC Sport - British Basketball: Surrey Scorchers beat Plymouth Raiders - 5 great plays
Scorchers impress against Raiders - 5 great plays
- From the section Basketball
Watch five great plays as Surrey Scorchers beat Plymouth Raiders in an entertaining match that ended 99-75 at the Surrey Sports Park.
WATCH MORE: Sevenoaks Suns beat Cardiff Met Archers - 5 best plays
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired